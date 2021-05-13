14 Doctors at Unnao Govt Hospital Quit Amid COVID Crisis, Here's Why

Fourteen government doctors working at community and PHCs in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, just 40 km from capital Lucknow, have resigned from their posts alleging misbehaviour and mental harassment by administration officers.

But the doctors assured that they will not let their Covid- related work get affected. Talks are on between the district magistrate and the chief medical officer over the resignations which the doctors submitted on Wednesday evening.

The doctors said that even after working hard in the pandemic, punitive action was meted out to them without any basis.

One of the doctors who signed on resignation letter said, "We will not fight under the banner of Provincial Medical Services (PMS) association. This is our fight. The DM and CMO misbehave with us even after we have been working in limited resources in rural areas for the past year. Instead of cooperating, administration officers misbehave with us."

The agitated doctors claimed that their salaries were also withheld several times.

Talks are going on with the doctors and we will soon find a solution to the problem, said district magistrate Ravindra Kumar. However, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Ashutosh Kumar refuted all the claims and said all the doctors have returned to their work.

Meanwhile, the doctors said they will decide on the future course of action after meeting the chief medical officer and the district magistrate in the evening