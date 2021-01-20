In a tragic incident, a total of thirteen people have been killed and several others have been severely injured in a accident on Tuesday midnight. The incident took place in Dhupguri city of Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal. A lorry filled with stones collided with a car and an auto; the accident reportedly took place due to reduced visibility caused due to fog. According to the reports, 18 people have been severely injured and they have been rushed to Dhupguri hospital.

Police rushed to the spot immediately and the rescue operations are underway at the accident site.

The locals said that the lorry driver was unable to find the route due to dense fog and the rampant lorry collided with auto and car. The lorry overturned and the stones hit the passengers in the auto.

In the last few days, the dense fog conditions have reduced visibility and it resulted in road accidents in various parts of the country.