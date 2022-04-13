13 Die After Eating Poisonous Mushrooms in Assam

Dibrugarh: At least 13 people died within a week after eating poisonous mushrooms in Assam. The deaths were reported from four districts - Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Sivasagar and Charaideo districts.

After complaining of health issues, the victims were admitted to Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh district. According to Dr Prasanta Dihingia of the hospital, all the victims died at the hospital while undergoing treatment for poisonous mushroom consumption.

Dr Dihingia said most of the deceased were from tea gardens and many people from the Upper Assam region fall ill after eating poisonous mushrooms. Total 39 patients were admitted to the hospital from the Upper Assam region and so far 13 people died, he added.