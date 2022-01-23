125th Anniversary Subhas Chandra Bose Quotes

Today, 23rd January is the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. He was the founder of Azad Hind Fauj. He was born on 23 January 1897 in Cuttack, Orissa to Bengali lawyer Janakinath Bose and Prabhavati Devi. From his student days, he was well known for his patriotic personality. Today, on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji, let’s take a moment to know the quotes made by Subhas Chandra Bose.

Quotes:

It is only on the basis of undiluted Nationalism and of perfect justice and impartiality that the Indian Army of Liberation can be built up.

Reality is, after all, too big for our frail understanding to fully comprehend. Nevertheless, we have to build our life on the theory which contains the maximum truth.

Life loses half its interest if there is no struggle - if there are no risks to be taken

No real change in history has been achieved by discussion

We have to build our life on the theory which contains the maximum truth. We cannot sit still because we cannot or do not know the absolute truth.

The secret of political bargaining is to look more strong than what you really are.

It is our duty to pay for our liberty with our own blood

Forget not that the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong. Remember the eternal law: you must give, if you want to get.

Men, money and material cannot by themselves bring victory or freedom. We must have the motive-power that will inspire us to brave deeds and heroic exploits.

Wishes:

On Netaji Jayanti, let’s promise to work towards the betterment of our country daily!

Leaders like Netaji are the source of inspiration. Wishing You Happy Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti!

In present times, we need a leader like Subhash Chandra Bose who can infuse us with the same patriotism and courage to create the nation we always dream of.

Sending warm greetings on Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2022.

May we take inspiration from Netaji’s ideals and work to make our nation great!

The occasion of Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti will always remind us of the fight against freedom. Warm greetings to you!

As a citizen of India, we can never forget the contribution of Subhash Chandra Bose towards our bright and independent future.

