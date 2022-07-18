12 Dead After Bus Falls into Narmada River in Madhya Pradesh, Rescue Ops On

A bus carrying 40 passengers broke through the barrier of the Khalgat bridge and fell from a height of around 100 ft into the Narmada river in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

As per the latest reports, 12 bodies have been fished out and 15 people have so far been rescued from the accident site.

Heavy machinery was deployed to drag the vehicle of the water. A team of the state disaster response force (SDRF) is at the spot and coordinating with local fishermen in carrying out the rescue operation.

