12 Burnt Alive in Nashik Bus Fire Tragedy

At least twelve people were killed and several injured in the wee hours of Saturday when a bus caught fire in Nashik, Maharashtra.

At around 5.15 am, a bus caught fire on Aurangabad Road in Nashik after hitting a truck. Several people were stuck in the burning bus, while others were critically injured.

"The mishao occured near my house. Heavy trucks operate in this area. Following the event, the bus caught fire, killing everyone on board. We noticed it but couldn't do anything about it. Fire Department and Police arrived later," an eyewitness to the Nashik bus-truck incident told news agency ANI.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for family members of accident victims as compensation. Dada Bhuse stated that the government will cover the medical bills of the wounded. PM Narendra Modi also declared an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs from PMNRF to the next of kin of each of the deceased in the Nashik bus fire. The injured would be given Rs 50,000.