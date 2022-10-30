100 Feared Trapped in Gujarat Cable Bridge Collapse, Rescue Operations On

Gujarat Cable Bridge Collapse: A Cable bridge in Morbi on Marchi River collapsed on Sunday evening. At least 100 people are feared trapped. Soon ad word got out, rescue operations were pressed into service.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Gujarat CM to take stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi who's on Bharat Jodho yatra has called upon all the Congress workers in the state to take part in the rescue operations.

For the unversed, the Morbi bridge was recently renovated and thrown open to the public.

According to latest reports coming in, PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia of 2 lakh to families of Gujarat Cable Bridge Collapse victims and 50K to each of the injured in the accident.

Gujarat Home minister is enroute Morbi scene of mishap from Ahmedabad to get a first hand account of the tragedy.