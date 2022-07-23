10 Unknown Facts About Droupadi Murmu India's First Tribal President

Droupadi Murmu was elected India's 15th president on Thursday. She defeated opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha by a large margin. After taking oath as India's first Dalit president on July 25, Droupadi Murmu became the youngest president in Indian history. She will be housed at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. The tenure of outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind will end on July 24.

Check Out 10 Unknown Facts about Droupadi Murmu:

1. Droupadi Murmu is the first person from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) community to be elected President of India.

2. Droupadi Murmu served as the ninth Governor of Jharkhand between 2015 and 2021 and held various portfolios in the cabinet of the Government of Odisha between 2000 to 2004.

3. Before joining politics, Droupadi Murmu worked as a junior assistant in the State Irrigation and Power Department from 1979 to 1983, and then as a teacher at Sri Aurobindo Integral Education Centre at Rairangpur until 1997

4. Droupadi Murmu was born in a Santali family on June 20, 1958.

5. Droupadi Murmu is a follower of Brahma Kumaris ideals

6. Droupadi Murmu joined BJP in 1997. She was elected councilor of the Rairangpur Nagar Panchayat.

7. During the BJP and BJD coalition government in Odisha, Droupadi Murmu was the Minister of State with Independent Charge for Commerce and Transportation from March 6, 2000, to August 6, 2002.

8. Between August 2006 and May 16, 2004, the Murmu was Minister of Fisheries and Animal Resources Development

9. In 2009, she lost the Lok Sabha elections from Mayurbhanj constituency as the BJD and BJP allaince had ended.

10. Murmu is also the first person from Odisha and the second woman after Pratibha Patil to become the President of India.