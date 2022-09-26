10 Killed, Scores Injured as Tractor Trolley Carrying Devotees Falls into Pond in Lucknow

Lucknow: In a major road accident, ten people were killed while 37 others injured when the tractor-trolley in which they were travelling overturned and fell into a pond at Lucknow’ Itaunja on Monday, police said.

According to the District Magistrate (Lucknow) Surya Pal Gangwar, 47 people were travelling in a tractor-trolley to visit Durga Devi temple in Unnaee village for a ‘mundan’ ceremony. The tractor trolley carrying 47 people skidded off on Itaunja-Kumhrawan road and fell into the pond.

District magistrate said that all devotees were going to participate in a puja at a nearby village. Eight women and two children were killed in the accident, Gangwar said. One of the injured with serious injuries has been admitted to the King George's Medical University (KGMU) hospital while others are undergoing treatment in the Community Health Centre in Itaunja. All the injured persons are said to be out of danger, the Gangwar added.

Heavy machinery is being used to pull out a tractor-trolley from the pond. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team which was called to assist in the search operations is still present at the spot to ensure that nobody is trapped in the pond. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced ex gratia of 4 lakh each for the deceased.