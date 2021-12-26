10 Key Announcements Made in PM Modi Address to Nation on Christmas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Saturday on December 25. In his speech, he told that everyone should be careful while engaging in festivities. He urged the people to not panic and follow COVID-19 protocol as the number of Omicron cases are increasing in the country.

Highlights:

Modi urged the people to wear masks and said that everyone should follow the COVID-19 protocol as many people in India have been found to be infected with COVID-19.

He said that India is going to start vaccinating children between the ages of 15 to 18 from January 3, 2022.

He also added that Healthcare and frontline workers will be provided with "precautionary doses" from January 10 next year.

People above 60 years of age who have co-morbidities will be eligible for a booster dose on a recommendation from doctors from January 10.

Nasal vaccine, the world’s first DNA vaccine against Covid will soon start in India.

Modi said that "Covid isn't past us yet. Being careful is very important. Today, the nation has 18 lakh isolation beds, 5 lakh oxygen-supported beds, 1.4 lakh ICU beds, and 90,000 special beds for children. Today, we have over 3,000 functional PSA Oxygen plants, and 4 lakh Oxygen cylinders have been provided to all states."

He stated that, "We were also working on approval processes, supply chains, distribution, training, and IT support system, and certification in addition to vaccine research. India began vaccinating its citizens on January 16 this year."