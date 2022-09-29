10 Dos and Don'ts to Follow During Navratri

Navratri 2022: Navratri is one of the most auspicious festivals for Hindus. There are two main Navratris - Chaitra Navratri and Sharadiya Navratri. While Chaitra Navratri is celebrated at the cusp of Summer and Spring and Sharadiya Navratri is celebrated during Autumn.

This year, Sharadiya Navratri is celebrated from September 26 to October 5 and is celebrated with much joy and enthusiasm for nine days. The nine days of Navratri are dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga, which include Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. Devotees observe fast during these nine days of Navratri.

Here are some dos and don'ts to be followed during Navratri:

Wake up early and should take a head bath.

Devotees who are on fast should practice celibacy.

One shouldn't consume either alcohol or non-vegetarian food.

One shouldn't bite nails or cut hair during Navratri.

Devotees who are observing fast should consume kuttu, milk, sabudana, potato, and fruits and shouldn't eat food made of mustard and sesame oil. It is better to use either peanut oil or ghee.

Keep the house and surroundings clean.

A diya has to be kept in front of the deity every day.

Devotees who are fasting shouldn't sleep in the afternoon.

Children and pregnant women are not supposed to observe fast.

Processed salt is not used.

