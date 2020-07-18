NEW DELHI: The LAC tensions between India and China appear to have cooled down a bit for now but the political slugfest between the main opposition party and the Government on the domestic front is only getting hotter by the day. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar’s latest Twitter retort to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s criticism on the government’s handling of foreign affairs has only brought the debate under much sharper focus.

Jaishankar on Friday came up with a long thread on Twitter in response to Rahul Gandhi's criticism. The foreign minister, a retired high-profile diplomat, posted the detailed tweet to rebuff Rahul Gandhi's posers point by point. Most noticeable was his refrain, ‘Ask Yourself’, which the foreign minister used as his sign-off punch in his counter-attack, making the Twitterati sit up and take note.

"Since 2014, the PM's constant blunders and indiscretions have fundamentally weakened India and left us vulnerable. Empty words don't suffice in the world of geopolitics," was how Rahul Gandhi chose to attack the government in his tweet on Friday morning. The tweet also featured a video of the former AICC chief’s thoughts on the border tension between India and China.

In his response to it, Jaishankar cited examples to drive home his point that India has been working to improve ties with its neighbours and also wielding more weight in geopolitics.

"Our major partnerships are stronger and international standing higher. Witness regular summits and informal meetngs with the US, Russia, Europe and Japan. India engages China on more equal terms politically... Ask the analysts," the foreign minister commented in his tweet.

He went on to say, "We speak our mind more openly now. On CPEC, on BRI, on South China Sea, on UN sanctioned terrorists, etc... Ask the media.” This was his way of referring to the controversial China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and the Belt and Road Initiative. As is the case, India has right from the beginning been opposing China’s CPEC initiative as the corridor passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

"Difficult ties with Maldives, after India watched President Nasheed being toppled in 2012, now stand transformed... Ask our businesses." This was Jaishankar’s subtle dig at the UPA government’s alleged inaction while watching over developments happening in Maldives. "Nepal after 17 years is getting Prime Ministerial visits. And a swathe of developmental projects: power, fuel, housing, hospital, roads, etc... Ask their citizens," he said.

But he seemed to have reserved his best punch for the last. "And Pakistan (that you skipped) surely notes the difference between Balakot and Uri on the one hand, and Sharm-el-Sheikh, Havana and 26/11 on the other... Ask yourself," the Foreign Minister summed up his tweet thread. His ‘Ask yourself’ parting shot obviously did not go unnoticed on social media and became viral.