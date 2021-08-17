PM Modi Keeps His Word on Ice Cream Date With PV Sindhu

Before leaving for Tokyo Olympics, PM Narendra Modi promised PV Sindhu that once she is back from the tournament, he will have ice cream with her. Now the latest pictures show that the Prime Minister has indeed kept his promise.

On August 16, Indian athletes went to PM’s official residence, Lok Kalyan Marg for breakfast. They all had a chat with Modi and towards the end, the athletes even had ice cream with him.

Back in July, the PM had a chat session with all the Indian athletes leaving for Tokyo Olympics. He spoke with everyone and motivated them. During this session, he spoke with PV Sindhu as well. The PM was aware of Sindhu’s liking for ice cream and promised her that they will have it once she is back from the Olympics. As of that time, these food items were restricted from her diet.

The PM was reminded of the time with Pullela Gopichand, “Like before Rio Olympics, he (Gopichand) took your phone and banned eating ice cream, is it the same now?”

Also Read: PM Modi Promises Ice-Cream Date With PV Sindhu Post Tokyo Olympics

Sindhu responded that currently, she is avoiding ice-creams and other such food items as she is preparing for the Olympics. She is training hard for the competition and diet is very important for an athlete. “That is why I control on eating ice-creams, very rarely I eat ice-cream.” To this, Modi responded by saying that, “you work hard and give your best. I believe that this time as well, you will be successful, and when you all (Indian athletes) come back, I will have ice cream with you.”

Shuttler PV Sindhu won the Bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.