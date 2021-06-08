BBMP Vaccinates 60pc of Bengaluru Population in 45+ Age Group

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has vaccinated around 60 per cent of the citizens in the 45+ age group in Bengaluru. They took up the vaccination drive and for the past few weeks, the number has been high.

They used the voters' list to get the exact number and go for a door-to-door review of the numbers. According to the list, over 26 lakh people in the city are above 45 years age. BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that almost 15.43 lakh people out of the total number, have been vaccinated as of now. This is around 60 per cent of the total 45+ population. In the coming month, the civic body aims to achieve 75 per cent.

For the 18+ category, there has been no update yet. The vaccination was to start sooner but it got delayed. BBMP has not started the vaccination for this age group yet. But that doesn’t mean that no one in this category is being vaccinated. Many private hospitals and tying up with MNCs or other offices to give the shot to the employees.

Around 64 lakh people in Bengaluru are in the 18-44 age group. 9 lakh of them who fall in the priority group have been vaccinated. In one month, the target is to vaccinate at least 32 lakh people in this age group.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation yesterday. He announced that free vaccine will be given to adults above 18 years of age after June 21st. He also added that coronavirus is the biggest epidemic that has been reported in the last century.

Not just those in the age group of 18-44 years, but India is gearing up to vaccinate young children as well. Vaccine trials for kids between 12-18 years and 6-12 years will take place now.