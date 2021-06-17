YEXIT: BJP Karnataka In-charge To Meet MLAs Over Leadership Crisis

There is a lot happening in Karnataka politics For weeks now, there is a lot of speculation over change of guard in the state. While there is a talk of party infighting, talks of dissent within the party refuses to die down.

The Karnataka government is facing a lot of political heat from the opposition who have predicted the downfall of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. However, the Karnataka CM has assured that he will stay on as the top leader of the state till the party High Command wishes.

In a latest development, the BJP Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh has asked to meet up with some ten MLAs from the party for a one-on-one session after echoes of leadership change in Karnataka grew louder. The meeting is likely to take place tomorrow. It is clearly evident that a few leaders in the party are wanting to unseat Karnataka CM BS Yedirurappa. It remains to be seen what the BJP High Command has decided.

Will there be a change of guard in Karnataka? We have to wait and watch to know.