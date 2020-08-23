NEW DELHI: Congress president Sonia Gandhi has resigned as the interim president of the Congress Party. According to media reports, Gandhi responding to a letter written by a group of party leaders, who sought a complete overhaul of the organisation, said that they must come together and find a new chief, and that she does not want to carry out the responsibilities any more.

She said that she was not interested in leading the party, even when the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on August 10 requested her to take charge again, the daily reported.

It is learnt that Gandhi had accepted the position after a lot of persuasion.

At least 23 senior Congress leaders had expressed concern over the downward spiral of the party.

The letter, sent earlier this month, is signed by leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Manish Tewari, Raj Babbar, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kapil Sibal, Milind Deora, Prithviraj Chavan and Arvinder Singh Lovely, as reported by another portal.

Rahul Gandhi had resigned as the Congress party president after a poor showing by the Congress, the second time in a row, in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Sonia Gandhi was then appointed the interim president and even her extended term came to an end on August 10.