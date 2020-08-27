A furious debate is currently on over the developments within the Congress Working Committee (CWC). A general feeling is that the Sonia-Rahul loyalists will ensure that those who raised a banner of revolt would be shown the door. They would be shunted out of the party.

If sources are to be believed, the loyalists are conducting meetings secretly to drum up support. They want to mobilize support for action against Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal and two others. It is reliably learnt that the whole episode was scripted by Priyanka Gandhi and her aim was to expose these leaders. Now that they are thoroughly exposed, the party would take action against them.

CWC sources said that the four rebels could not get the support of other CWC members. This has left them fully exposed. The party could initiate action against the four leaders and might even throw them out.

Sonia-Rahul loyalists strongly feel that Azad, Sibal and others have some kind of link with the BJP. They may have raised the banner of revolt only after consent from the BJP. In fact, during the stormy CWC meet, Rahul Gandhi has accused the four rebels of hobnobbing with the BJP.