West Bengal Poll Pitch Peaks: Is Modi Bhagwan, asks Mamata

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee has lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for saying that the BJP's victory was a foregone conclusion even as another six-phase election was yet to be held in West Bengal.

"Is he God to predict election results? Or a Superhuman?" asked Mamata Banerjee. Didi further asked, "How are election results predicted even before the elections happen?"

Abbas Siddiqui, the founder of the Indian Secular Front (ISF), has been indirectly criticizing the BJP for bribing a man into politics just to snatch the minority votes.

Abbas accused Prime Minister Modi of directing state officials to prepare for the swearing-in of the BJP government in Bengal, thereby violating the code of conduct for elections. Mamata Banerjee on Sunday toured the districts of Hooghly, Howrah, and South 24 Parganas.

Mamata Didi also addressed the crowds at several election campaign rallies. In her speeches at the rallies, Mamata said she would not invite Modi when she takes oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal.

According to Mamata, the BJP government at the Centre, has only been playing with people's lives for the last six years. She also expressed anger saying there was nothing the BJP government was doing other than pushing the implementation of anti-public policies.

West Bengal Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Shashi Panja on Sunday also criticized Modi for making a mockery of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Modi was accused of making sarcastic remarks.

Shashi accused Prime Minister Modi of insulting not just Mamata Banerjee but all the Bengali women. He appealed to women to teach Modi a lesson in the upcoming election.