West Bengal Bypolls: Know About Priyanka Tibrewal, The BJP Candidate Fighting Mamata Banerjee

The Bhabanipur by-poll will be held really soon and standing against each other are Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Priyanka Tibrewal and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. It is a crucial win for both parties. Banerjee must win this election to maintain her top position.

Who is Priyanka Tibrewal?

Priyanka Tibrewal is the candidate from the BJP side. She was born on July 7, 1981, in Kolkata. She completed her schooling at Welland Gouldsmith School in West Bengal and graduated from Delhi University. She also studied law at Hazra Law College of the University of Calcutta.

Tibrewal (40) joined BJP back in August 2014. She joined the political party on the advice of former Union Minister Babul Supriyo for whom she was working as a legal advisor. In 2020, she was appointed the Vice-President of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in West Bengal. Tibrewal stood in elections twice and lost both times.

Back in 2015, she stood in Kolkata's municipal council elections, where she lost to Trinamool Congress (TMC) minister Banerjee. Also earlier this year, she contested in the Assembly elections from Entally constituency but was defeated by Swarna Kamal Saha of TMC.

Now that the Bhabanipur by-poll elections are coming soon, Tibrewal has said that she will give her best. She said that she hopes to do everything she can and hopes that the citizens help her too. I know that the people will do the right thing. They will understand and vote against the unjust rule of TMC. It is a fight for the people who have suffered enough.

Bhabanipur by-election

The Bhabanipur by-election will be held on September 30. The counting will take place on October 3. The last date for submission of the nominations is September 13 and in case anyone wants to withdraw, they will have to do so by Sept 16.