West Bengal Bypolls: CPM Candidates File Nominations for Bhabanipur

Today (Sept 13) is the last day for filing nominations for the Bhabanipur by-elections in Kolkata. On October 3rd, the results will be announced. Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, is the only one who has filed the nomination so far. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Priyanka Tibrewal will be standing against the CM.

Priyanka Tibrewal from BJP and CPIM candidate Srijib Biswas will be filing their nominations today. This will be the last day. The by-poll is scheduled for September 30. Congress has decided not to announce any candidate.

It is a crucial win for both parties. Banerjee must win this election to maintain her top position. Both BJP and TMC will go all out. Priyanka Tibrewal is the candidate from the BJP side. She studied at the Welland Gouldsmith School in West Bengal and graduated from Delhi University. She studied law as well from the Hazra Law College of the University of Calcutta.

Also Read: West Bengal Bypolls: About Priyanka Tibrewal, The BJP Candidate Fighting Mamata Banerjee

TMC won the recent assembly elections with 213 win out of the 292 seats. But Banerjee was defeated by Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram in Purba Medinipur. That is why the Bhabanipur by-elections are important for the TMC and Banerjee. She has to win the by-election to retain her post.

Firhand Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, and Partha Chatterjee are the experienced leaders who are responsible for the campaign. These are the senior leaders of the party. On the other hand, MP Mala Roy is in charge of uniting and getting women's votes.

At a recent organizational meeting, Banerjee said that “if you sit at home believing that Didi (Banerjee) would win anyway, the web of deception will have far-reaching consequences.” Everyone has to work hard and ensure that all the citizens come to vote.