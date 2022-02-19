UP Voters Must Say Triple Talaq to BJP and SP, Says Owaisi

Jalaun: In the current state Assembly elections, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi stated that the moment has come for the people of Uttar Pradesh to say "talaq, talaq, talaq" to both the BJP and the SP.

The Hyderabad MP attempted to equate the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP), saying SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are like brothers who have become separated while speaking at a poll meeting in the Madhogarh Assembly constituency of Jalaun district.

"The SP and the BJP are two sides of the same coin, and it seems that Yogi and Akhilesh are brothers who have got separated. The mentality of both is the same. Both are cruel and arrogant. They do not consider themselves leaders, but as emperors," he said.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief said, "Modi talks about triple talaq. But this time, people should say talaq, talaq, talaq to both the BJP and the SP, and this will end their story (in Uttar Pradesh)."

Campaigning for the candidate of the Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha, of which the AIMIM is a part, Owaisi said, "The Uttar Pradesh chief minister thinks of himself as the wazir (prime minister) of the Sultan (king) sitting in Delhi. A person who becomes an emperor in politics has to be removed."

He stated that the time has come for Adityanath and Yadav to retire to their homes.

"One (Yadav) has to be sent to Saifai, while another has to be sent to Gorakhpur. Dalits, backwards, minorities and the poor will benefit only if they are made to sit at home," Owaisi said.

He claimed that both Adityanath and Yadav talk in the same tone, adding, "They do not value the Constitution." They want to take control of the situation."

Sharpening his attack on the saffron party, Owaisi said, "The BJP talks about defeating the Mughals for winning elections. The Mughals have died and their bones have melted. Only at the time of elections are they brought back. Akhilesh talks about (Muhammad Ali) Jinnah. Hence, either of these parties' coming to power will not be in the interest of Dalits, backwards, or minorities."

He said that the BJP won backward-class votes in the guise of Hindutva but then handed power to "baba" (Adityanath), who promoted "Thakurvad" across the country (promoting Thakurs).

The Hyderabad MP slammed the SP, saying that while it is in power, it just assures the growth of one family. He went on to say that the only development done in Uttar Pradesh during the SP rule was "chacha, nati, and pota."

Owaisi further accused Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, a Lok Sabha MP from Jalaun and the Union Minister of State for MSMEs, of failing to build any industry in the state.

On February 20, Jalaun will go to the polls.