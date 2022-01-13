Unnao Rape Victim's Mother to Contest on Congress Ticket

The mother of a 2017 rape victim in Unnao has been nominated as the Congress' candidate for the Uttar Pradesh assembly election next month. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the party's general secretary, today revealed the mother of the 19-year-old victim.

Former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was found guilty of the girl's rape and sentenced to life in prison. Asha Singh, the victim's mother, has been nominated for the seat of Bangarmau in Unnao, which Sengar won as a BJP candidate in 2017 and held till his conviction in the case. The BJP also won a by-election for the seat.

"Our list conveys a new message that the Congress will assist you if you have been a victim of harassment and torture," said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who had previously launched a women-centric "Ladki hoon, lad Sakti hoon campaign in Uttar Pradesh. Under this, 40 percent of the tickets have been reserved for females.

"Our goal is to develop our party and empower our candidates to fight for the issues that matter to the people. We're not going to run a negative campaign. Our campaign will focus on development and the advancement of Dalits and other underprivileged people "she stated.

In light of the state's spiraling crimes against women, the Congress, which has been reduced to a virtual non-player in recent years, has been focusing on gender equality. Some of these cases, such as the gang rape of a Dalit lady in Hathras and the case in Unnao, grabbed national headlines and sparked outrage.