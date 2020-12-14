CHENNAI/HYDERABAD: Buoyed after its success in the recent Bihar assembly elections, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is set to try its luck in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections to be held next year. News is that the AIMIM might contest in 25 constituencies with the help of actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party and hopes to repeat the same performance in Tamil Nadu, where Muslims constitute more than 5 percent of the population.

According to a source close to Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, the leader might be holding a discussion today (Monday) with his Tamil Nadu party office-bearers in Hyderabad to finalise the electoral plan.

Kamal Haasan, meanwhile, on Monday also announced that he will "definitely contest the upcoming elections". "I will announce later about the constituency from which I will be contesting", the MNM chief told reporters.

Owaisi and Haasan have previously found themselves on the same page, when last year the AIMIM chief had backed the latter’s statement that Nathuram Godse, who shot dead the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, should indeed be called a terrorist.

The AIMIM’s fortunes have been on an upswing lately, as the party performed remarkably well in the Bihar assembly elections, winning five crucial Muslim-dominated constituencies – Baisi, Amour, Kochadhaman, Bahadurganj and Jokihat and also managed to secure 44 seats in the Hyderabad GHMC polls, while giving a tough fight to the BJP for the second place. Tamil Nadu has Indian Union Muslim League, Indian National League, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi, All India Muslim League, Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamaath and other smaller parties in support of Muslims. It is believed that Owaisi plans to unite all of these small parties to lead the front and contest elections. (With inputs from News 18)