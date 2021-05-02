Tamil Nadu Elections 2021 Results: MNM Kamal Haasan Leading In Coimbatore South

Tamil Nadu Elections 2021 Results| In the Coimbatore South assembly seat, Makkal Needhi Maiam President and actor Kamal Haasan is leading ahead of Congress candidate Mayura Jayakumar. At the end of the 14th round, he received 27,589 votes and continued in the lead.

In Coimbatore South, the fight is neck and neck between Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and Congress party's Mayura Jayakumar and BJP's Vanathi Srinivasan who is currently second in the race.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 counting of votes is currently underway on Sunday. As of now, the DMK is leading in 118 segments, which is the minimum required for a simple majority in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly as counting of votes progressed for the April 6 assembly elections results.

The AIADMK is ahead in 80 seats and together with its partners in 94 constituencies, according to trends made available by the Election Commission for 232 segments till 1 pm.

Victory in 118 of the total 234 constituencies will ensure a simple majority.

Various exit polls had predicted a landslide for the DMK and together with its allies, up to a maximum of 200 seats.

The top two AIADMK leaders, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam are leading in their respective home segments of Edappadi (Salem district) and Bodinayakanur (Theni).

Leader of opposition and DMK president M K Stalin was ahead in Kolathur constituency here and his son and party youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin in Chepauk-Triplicane segment.

