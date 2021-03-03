Systemic Penetration of RSS in All Institutions Hampering Democracy: Rahul Gandhi

The former President of Congress Party Rahul Gandhi shared his thoughts on the Emergency during Indira Gandhi’s time, opinion on central government, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and more during a Webinar session.

Rahul Gandhi took part in a Webinar conducted by Cornell of US University. During the session, he said that the imposition of an emergency during the time of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was not right. Rahul continued his thoughts on governance during his Grandmother’s time.

Wayanad MP during his conversation with Prof Kaushik Basu said that there is a difference between what happened during Indira Gandhi’s time and now. It was fundamentally different from what is happening now. “Congress party, at no point, attempted to capture India’s constitutional framework. Our design doesn’t allow us that. Even if we want to do it, we can’t,” added MP.

Rahul Gandhi spoke about RSS and said that they are moving very smartly. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are penetrating all institutions in a planned manner and in turn causing hindrance to democracy in India.

“RSS is doing something essentially unusual. They are filling institutions with their own people. Now even if we manage to defeat BJP in the election, we will not be able to get rid of their people in the institutional structure” said Gandhi.

He also spoke on the concept of internal democracy within the party. He shared that only Congress is indulging in internal democracy. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), BSP and others are not queried on this.

“I am the first person to say that democratic elections within the party are absolutely critical. There should be internal democracy. But it is fascinating to me that this question is not asked when it comes to any other political party. Nobody is asking why there is no internal democracy in BJP, BSP, and Samajwadi Party,” said the Congress leader.

Everyone will just speak about Congress and ask our party.