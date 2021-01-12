Supreme Court Suspends 3 Farm Laws Implementation, Forms Committee For Talks With Farmers

There seems to come some relief to the Indian farmers as the Supreme Court on Tuesday, announced a suspension of the three farm laws. The farmers have been protesting since November, last year. They were given many dates and talks happened between farm union leaders and the central government, but no decision was taken.

The Supreme Court also confirmed formation of a committee in order to negotiate and put an end to all the problems. Following their statement, the three farm laws remain suspended as of now.

Many people suffered; farmers lost their lives during the protest. A decision had to be taken as early as possible.

The Chief Justice of SC said, "These are matters of life and death. We are concerned with laws. We are concerned with the lives and property of everyone affected by the agitation. We (Supreme Court) are trying to solve the problem in the best way. One of the powers we have is to suspend the legislation.”

The Chief said that, Court is unhappy with the way the central government tried to negotiate. He further added that the committee is being formed so as to ensure, best solution is provided.

The Chief Justice suggested that the SC might appoint BKU president and chairman of Kisan Coordination Committee Bhupinder Singh Mann, Agricultural economist Ashok Gulati, President of Sethkari Sangathan Anil Ghanwat and Director for South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute Pramod Joshi as part of the committee.

SC admitted that they didn’t receive even one petition stating that the farm laws will be benefiting the farmers. The central government failed to help the farmers. We are not economy experts, but if the government is not going to put a hold on farm laws, then we will do it.

On Delhi Police’s request, the Supreme Court issued an order to the Farmers Union asking them to avoid their Tractor Rally on January 26th and let the Republic Day parade continue in peace.