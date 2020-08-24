NEW DELHI: Sonia Gandhi has offered that she be relieved of the responsibilities as the Congress Party's interim president.

It is learnt according to media reports that at the crucial Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at 11 am, she has offered to resign from the post. She has asked the CWC to elect a new chief.

Her resignation comes at a time when there is a tussle within the party, with one side wanting collective leadership, while the other wanting the Gandhi family to continue.

The Gandhis on Sunday got massive support, as almost all Lok Sabha MPs of the party wrote to Sonia Gandhi expressing solidarity and urging her to continue in her post or install Rahul Gandhi.

At least 23 senior Congress leaders had expressed concern over the downward spiral of the party.

The letter, sent earlier this month, is signed by leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Manish Tewari, Raj Babbar, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kapil Sibal, Milind Deora, Prithviraj Chavan and Arvinder Singh Lovely, as reported by another portal.

Interestingly, three of leaders - Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma and Mukul Wasnik - are the part of the same CWC.

Rahul Gandhi had resigned as the Congress party president after a poor showing by the Congress, the second time in a row, in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Sonia Gandhi was then appointed the interim president and even her extended term came to an end on August 10.