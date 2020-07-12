As factionalism has been hitting the ruling Congress in Rajasthan, Congress-turned-BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia took a dig at his former party saying "talent and capability find little credence" there.

He claimed that Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot was being "sidelined and persecuted" by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Sad to see my erstwhile colleague, @SachinPilot too, being sidelined and persecuted by Rajasthan CM, @ashokgehlot51. Shows that talent and capability find little credence in the @INCIndia (sic)."

Scindia has left the Congress in March as he believed that he was being sidelined in the party by senior leaders. More than 20 MLAs supporting him also left the party leading to the collapse of the Kamal Nath government and the subsequent return of the BJP in the state.

Rajasthan is also facing similar issues.

Pilot had earlier described Jyotiraditya Scindia's joining of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as "unfortunate" and said he wished things could have been resolved collaboratively.

Meanwhile, senior party leader Kapil Sibal on Sunday said he was "worried" for the party.

"Will we wake up only after the horses have bolted from our stables," he said on Twitter, a day after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP of trying to topple his government by bribing Congress legislators.

"Worried for our party," the former Union minister said.