NEW DELHI: Congress rebel leader Sachin Pilot had repeatedly asked to be made Rajasthan Chief Minister within a year and he refused to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi unless his demands were met, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's team had said on Friday, a news channel reported citing sources.

The statement follows after a rebuttal to one from Pilot's camp that he was sacked as Deputy CM three hours after a phone conversation with Priyanka on Tuesday.

The channel reported that Pilot wanted an official announcement that he would be made the CM and until that was promised he would not meet the Gandhis.

Sachin Pilot was on Tuesday sacked as deputy chief minister and the state Congress president after he did not show up at the Congress Legislature Party meetings. Two other ministers in the Pilot camp were also dropped from the Cabinet.

The Congress chief whip alleged that over the past several days attempts are being made to topple the state government through corruption, bribery and other illegal means.

Among those sent notices are Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena, who were sacked along with Pilot from the state cabinet after their rebellion against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Meanwhile, the Congress had on Friday cited some audio clips to accuse some saffron party leaders, including Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and rebel Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma, of conspiring to topple the Ashok Gehlot government in the state.