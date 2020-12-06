Revoke Farm Laws: Stalin ee Centre Over Farmers' Protests

DMK president MK Stalin expressed his solidarity with the farmers who are protesting in Delhi. Participating at a protest in Salem, Tamilnadu at a private ground against the farm laws he said: "Arrange the parliament session immediately and revoke the farm laws.”

To stop the protest, the state government is using police force and arrested many protesters in Edappadi, Tharamangalam, Kolathur and other places. I’m here to support the farmers who are the backbone of our country but not to strengthen the DMK party, iterated Stalin.

Stalin alleged that the central government passed the three laws in a hurry, while farmers are protesting in Delhi but in his radio speech Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that these laws will help farmers. These new three laws don't mention about the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for produce, said the DMK president.

“Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have marched to Delhi. Disrespecting the farmers and parliament procedures the BJP government has brought these laws,” he added. When BJP came into power they promised to double the farmer’s income. But around 10,000 farmers ended their lives across the country, he signs off.