NEW DELHI: Ahead of the crucial Rajasthan assembly session from August 14, rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday met party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Delhi. This has hinted towards a possible breakthrough among the leaders.

The meeting took place a little after noon at Rahul Gandhi's residence and a "positive outcome" was expected, Congress sources said, as reported by a channel.

Meanwhile, another report said that Sachin Pilot has been in touch with the top Congress leadership and a formula for his return was being worked out.

Pilot and 18 other MLAs have rebelled against the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan, leading to Pilot's sacking as deputy chief minister and state party chief.

In the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, the Congress has 107 MLAs and the BJP 72.

The Congress also has the support of 10 out of 13 independents, and other party MLAs like Rashtriya Lok Dal (1), which is its ally. The Congress also considers Bhartiya Tribal Party (2) and CPI(M) (2) MLAs as their supporters. Apart from its 72 MLAs, BJP's ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) has three MLAs.