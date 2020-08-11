NEW DELHI: Several Congress leaders "welcomed back" Sachin Pilot on Tuesday after the former Rajasthan deputy chief minister's meeting with Rahul Gandhi that signalled an "amicable resolution" of nearly a month-long political crisis in the state.

Soon after his patch-up talks with senior Congress leaders, Pilot on Monday night said he has never hankered after posts and his was a fight for principles.

"Welcome back Sachin. A constructive and enjoyable phase of Rajasthan building awaits," senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi tweeted after the party issued a statement saying Sonia Gandhi has decided that the AICC will constitute a three-member committee to "address the issues raised by

Pilot and the aggrieved MLAs and arrive at an appropriate resolution thereof".

Singhvi also congratulated Rahul Gandhi and his tireless team, including K C Venugopal, Randeep Surjewala and Ajay Maken, and added "not to forget political instincts of (Ashok) Gehlot which rarely fail him".

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "The political crisis in Rajasthan Congress stands resolved amicably by the intervention of none other than Rahul Gandhi himself."

"This is reflective of steadfast unity in Congress party and the commitment of Congress legislators to never fall prey to BJP's evil designs to defeat democracy," he was quoted saying by a news agency.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said he was very happy that finally the efforts of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi "resolved the dispute of Rajasthan Congress".

"Now everyone should fulfill the promises made to the people of Rajasthan," he said.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said the path of reconciliation is the best for Pilot and "for all of us".

The meeting between Rahul Gandhi and Pilot at the former party chief's residence, where Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present, lasted two hours during which they had a "frank, open and conclusive" discussion.