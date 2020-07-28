JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government on Tuesday, July 28 forwarded a revised recommendation to Governor Kalraj Mishra for calling an assembly session from July 31 after the Cabinet discussed the points raised by the Governor on the issue. The Cabinet meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

"The revised note was forwarded to the Raj Bhawan on Tuesday after approval from the Cabinet," a news agency quoted citing sources.

They said the government has not mentioned in the note whether it wants to seek vote of confidence in the assembly session. They said the Cabinet has maintained the same date of July 31 for holding the session.

On Monday, the governor had returned to the state government a cabinet note seeking an assembly session and sought additional information. This is the second time that the governor has returned the proposal and sought clarifications from the state government.

The cabinet had sent a revised proposal to the governor for calling the assembly session from July 31 on Saturday, a day after he returned the government's first proposal.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said he has spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi again about Mishra's "conduct". He has also written to President Ram Nath Kovind, asking him to intervene in the situation and ensure that an assembly session can be held immediately, a leading channel reported.

Gehlot has alleged that the governor is facing pressure "from above" to stall the assembly from meeting, hinting at the alleged involvement of the BJP government at the Centre in the tussle for power in the state. Mishra has denied the charge.

The Congress has 107 MLAs, including the 19 dissidents, in the 200-member assembly and the BJP 72.