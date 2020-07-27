NEW DELHI: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday, July 27 in a video said he is not going to lie about Chinese transgressions in eastern Ladakh even if it costs him his political career.

Gandhi made his remarks in a tweet, along with an over-a-minute-long video, as part of a series launched by him on the India-China face-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

"If you want me to lie that the Chinese have not entered this country, I am not going to lie. I will simply not do it. I do not care if my whole career goes to hell. I am not going to lie. This disturbs me. Frankly, it makes my blood boil. How can some other nation just come into our territory?"

"Hiding the truth is anti-national. Bringing it to people's attention is patriotic," Gandhi said in his video.

The Chinese have occupied Indian land. Hiding the truth and allowing them to take it is anti-national. Bringing it to people’s attention is patriotic. pic.twitter.com/H37UZaFk1x — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 27, 2020

However, post his stand on the border stand-off, a growing rift amid the Congress regarding his stand can be seen. A leading channel pointed out that a group within the Congress party says that his approach is questionable. They say that when Congress President Sonia Gandhi goes to make a public remark, she makes an effort to get a detailed brief. But that does not seem to be the case with Rahul Gandhi, the critics point out.

Some of the veteran members of the Congress, who see themselves as Team Sonia say that Rahul Gandhi's comments on Indo-China relationship lack depth and isolate the Congress as an entity that is needlessly attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a matter of national security. They also pointed out that Gandhi had earlier attacked the PM over policies that were rather introduced by the Congress when in power.

A leader said, "He (Rahul Gandhi) probably thinks we are useless people and his advisors know best," as quoted by the channel.

(Inputs from NDTV)