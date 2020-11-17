Prashant Kishor Punch To 'Nominated' CM Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar took oath as the chief minister of Bihar for the fourth consecutive term at a ceremony attended by top BJP and JD(U) leaders including Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda. BJP leaders Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi. Prashant Kishor, the political strategist who had worked closely with Nitish Kumar during the 2015 assembly send his congratulatory message to Nitish Kumar describing him as a"nominated chief minister" through Twitter.

He tweeted that, “With a tired and politically belittled leader as CM, #Bihar should brace for (a) few more years of lacklustre governance,”

Check out the tweet here:

भाजपा मनोनीत मुख्यमंत्री के तौर पर शपथ लेने पर @NitishKumar जी को बधाई। With a tired and politically belittled leader as CM, #Bihar should brace for few more years of lacklustre governance. — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) November 16, 2020

Nitish Kumar’s party was considered as the senior partner in the ruling Bihar alliance, won only 43 seats in the 243-member assembly, in contrast to the BJP’s 74 seats. The BJP has seven ministers in Nitish Kumar’s team as compared to five ministers from the JDU. One cabinet berth each has gone to the smaller allies, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Tejashwi Yadav who led the Grand Alliance of opposition parties, or Mahagathbandhan, had put Nitish Kumar’s 15 years as Bihar chief minister. Tejashwi Yadav would frequently claim that Nitish Kumar was tired, an attempt to dent the public perception during his early years in power but Nitish Kumar is an efficient and effective administrator.