PM Modi's Popularity Intact In ABP Desh Ka Mood Survey, Priya Gandhi Favourite For AICC President

ABP News conducted their Desh Ka Mood Survey and even with a difficult 2020, the Modi government managed to maintain their popularity. A lot of sudden decisions had to be made due to the spread of coronavirus, the central government had a hectic year.

According to the survey, 71% of the respondents were happy with the government and with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rest, 26% were unhappy. While many things happened in 2020 including farmers protest, lockdown, problem with Migrant workers and transport etc; but overall the popularity of BJP government hasn’t fazed much.

Many of the respondents felt that the government performed well at COVID-19 vaccine front. The country is preparing for one of the world's largest immunization drives with vaccines made in India. With the drive launched, people are happy with the pace and vaccination programme.

Regarding the question on an alternative for PM Modi, 50% of the respondents said there is no alternative for the PM. Presently there is no replacement for the PM. According to 25.6% respondents, in the future, Congress party’s Rahul Gandhi will be a strong contender and 21.9% believed that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal could also be a responsible candidate. Rest 7.9% hailed Mamata Banerjee as the potential future competitor.

Among the Congress party and the Gandhi family, Priyanka Gandhi took the lead. As for the person who deserves to be Congress party’s leader, 34.8% of the respondents voted for Priyanka while 32.4% voted for Rahul Gandhi. Rest 32.7% chose “none of the above” as their response.

On the state front, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik was declared as the most popular in the country and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal came in second. While Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh came in last in the satisfaction rate.

Check out ABP news Desh Ka Mood Survey for other categories.