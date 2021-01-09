PM Modi Schemes For Farmers: Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Details

A scheme that was launched by the government provides help of Rs. 6,000 per year to all the small and marginal farmers. The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-Kisan Yojana) will likely help more than 125 million farmers.

The central government has decided on a 75,000-crore budget to help farmers under this scheme. PM-Kisan Yojana was initiated on December 1, 2018 by the BJP government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rule.

According to this scheme, an income support of Rs. 6,000 will be provided to the farmers every year. Eligible farmers will get Rs. 2000 every four months. A farmer’s family including husband, wife and minor children are eligible to avail benefit of this scheme.

Those who pay income tax, recipients with higher economic status, currently working or retired officers of the state/central, person in profession field like (lawyer, doctors etc) and retired pensioners who get Rs. 10,000 pension a month will not be eligible for the scheme.

A toll free number (1800115526) was launched in order to help farmers, avail this scheme. They can register on the www.pmkisan.gov website or go to the local revenue officer to register. Common Service Centres (CSCs) is also open for registration.

The farmers will need to upload or carry the major documents for registration. The Aadhaar card, landholding papers, bank details and other documents are to be submitted.

Amid a political conflict between Mamata Banerjee and the central government, it was reported that in West Bengal about 73 lakh farmers have been deprived of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Also the Ayushman Bharat Scheme has not been implemented.