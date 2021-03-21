Param Bir Singh Sensational Letter: Anil Deshmukh Ordered Waze To Collect Rs 100 Crore A Month  

Former Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh wrote a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in which he made some really shocking revelations. This also brings a new development to Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia bomb scare case.

Param Singh alleged that Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh asked suspended API Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore for him every month. This collection could be carried out from any place including bars, pubs, hotels and other places.

Anil Deshmukh Asked Waze To Collect Money

“In the aforesaid context, Shri Sachin Vaze who was heading the Crime Intelligence Unit of the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police was called by Shri Anil Deshmukh, Hon’ble Home Minister, Maharashtra to his official residence Dyaneshwar several times in last few months and repeatedly instructed to assist in the collection of funds for the Hon’ble Home Minister” added the letter.

It was said in the letter that Home Minister Deshmukh also instructed Waze on how to collect the said amount. He instructed him to go about collecting at least Rs 2-3 lakhs per day and this way he will be able to collect Rs 40-50 crore per month.

“The Home Minister expressed to Vaze that he had a target to accumulate Rs. 100 crores a month. For achieving the target, the HM told Vaze that there are about 1,750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai and if a sum of Rs. 2-3 lakhs each was collected from each of them, a monthly collection of Rs. 40-50 crores were achievable.”

Param Singh Was Shocked

Waze immediately came to Singh’s office after his conversation with the Home Minister. Singh shared that he was shocked upon hearing all this and didn’t know how to deal with the situation.

“Waze came to my office on the same day and informed me of the above. I was shocked with the above discussion and was mulling over how to deal with the situation,” added Singh in his letter.

The letter suggested that the CM was informed about all this. Singh wrote, “At one of the briefing sessions in the wake of the Antilia incident held in mid-March when I was called late evening at Varsha to brief you (Thackeray) I had pointed at several misdeeds and malpractices being indulged into by the Home Minister.”

Deshmukh Denied all Allegations

Denying all the allegations, Home Minister Deshmukh said that all this is nothing but a conspiracy. Param Singh is trying to save himself.

“This is a conspiracy by Param Bir Singh to derail the investigation into the explosives case and the suspicious death of Mansukh Hiren. The Chief Minister should conduct an impartial inquiry into the allegations. It is an attempt to defame me and the Maha Vikas Aghadi government,” Deshmukh said.

“The former Commissioner of Police, Parambir Singh has made false allegations in order to save himself as the involvement of Sachin Waze in Mukesh Ambani & Mansukh Hiren’s case is becoming clearer from the investigation carried out so far & threads are leading to Mr Singh as well,” he wrote in a tweet.