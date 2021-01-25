Panchayat, Municipal Polls Postponed For 3 Months In Goa

Even as the Andhra Pradesh government's Special Leave Petition in the Supreme Court against a division bench order of the Andhra Pradesh High Court giving the nod for conduct of the Local Body Elections from February 5 awaits hearing , the Goa State Election Commission has postponed the elections to the Panaji city corporation, 11 municipal councils and bypolls in various village panchayats for three months.

Earlier also, the elections, which were scheduled for October 18 last year, were postponed by the SEC for three months due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a release issued on Monday, the SEC said the elections were postponed for three months till April 2021, or the election date which may be determined by the commission. The release did not mention any reason for postponement of the polls.

The coastal state has 12 municipal councils and a municipal corporation and the term ended on November 4, 2020, following which the Directorate of Municipal Administration appointed administrators for these bodies.

