Is Owaisi Hinting At AIMIM-DMK Pre-poll Alliance For Tamil Nadu Elections?

HYDERABAD: According to the sources, it was suggested that the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi will be attending DMK’s Chennai conference happening on January 6.

It was reported that the DMK Minority secretary, Masthan met Owaisi on Friday. He spoke with him about the DMK function and asked Owaisi to attend it as well. Speculations spread after this meet for an alliance happening between DMK and AIMIM. There has been no confirmation on this as of now. AIMIM, however, confirmed that the party will be contesting in the April-May 2021 Assembly election.

The DMK Minority secretary, D. Masthan went to Hyderabad and met Owaisi on Friday. Masthan along with AIMIM’s State president Vakeel Ahamed gave invitation to Owaisi for the public meeting.

Even though this meeting has not been confirmed yet, it has made other Islamic parties. Owaisi was held responsible for the RJD loss in Bihar polls. His invitation was not seen as something that is necessary at this time. Many functionaries felt that Owaisi’s presence is not of any benefit and the DMK-AIMIM alliance will not help in any way.

IUML and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi officials, the alliance partners of DMK are already unhappy with this news. Asaduddin Owaisi's entry into the Tamil Nadu politics might make other Islamic parties upset as well.

In a statement by D. Masthan, the minority wing secretary clarified that the news regarding Owaisi’s invite to the meeting were completely untrue. He confirmed that the meeting will be attended only by DMK’s alliance partners and chaired by leader, M.K.Stalin.

A meeting organized by DMK party’s minority wing will be held on January 6th in Chennai.