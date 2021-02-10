Owaisi Fires Salvo At Modi: Protesting Farmers Treated Like Chinese Forces

The MP of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, Asaduddin Owaisi recently spoke on the farmers protest and BJP. The AIMIM leader said that the Centre is treating its country’s farmers the way they should be treating its enemies at the border.

Owaisi addressed the Lok Sabha on the Motion of Thanks to the President discussion and said that the Central government has been unfair to the farmers. The farmers are being treated the way that the centre should be treating China. The Chinese troops are attacking our country and instead of stopping them, the government is busy stopping the farmers.

The restrictions (infrastructure) that the government built near Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders of Delhi should have been created at the India-China Border. Our central government is treating the farmers like Chinese troops. Instead of fixing barriers at Delhi borders, you should have worked on installing barriers in Ladakh. Then India would not have lost its Jawans.

The AIMIM leader continued by saying that the Chinese forces killed at least 20 of our Indian soldiers and even succeeded in building a small village near LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. The government is maintaining silence on that matter but is working hard towards stopping the protesting farmers.

Owaisi further added that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not even mention China’s name. I do not understand what the PM is scared of? I wish the PM would take China’s name and blame them for what they are doing, Owaisi added. China is preparing for an attack on India. Has the government planned anything and decided on a method to defend the country?

He also spoke on PM Modi’s ‘Andolanjivi’ remark and said that these people have the right to protest. When the policies are not right, people will protest and they rightfully can as we are a democratic country. The government should withdraw the three farm laws.