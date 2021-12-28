Owaisi Demands Arrest of Those Who Called For Genocide of Muslims

Asaduddin Owaisi, president of the AIMIM, said on Monday that filing an FIR against individuals who advocated for the genocide of Muslims at the Dharam Sansad in Haridwar would be ineffective and demanded their arrest.

According to the Hyderabad MP (UAPA), the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act should be used to prohibit the organisations that made the call.

Two additional people were mentioned in the First Information Report (FIR) filed by Haridwar police on Saturday in connection with the alleged hate speeches.

Wasim Rizvi, also known as Jitendra Tyagi, and others were arrested in the case and charged under Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code.

According to Owaisi, the silence of the Samajwadi Party and the Congress on the subject has exposed them. Both parties are concerned, he added, that they will not receive the "other vote" in the upcoming elections. "They (speakers at the Haridwar meeting) even called for killing Manmohan Singh, who was a former Prime Minister of this country. When will you react," he asked Congress leaders.

All political parties who believe in the Constitution and the rule of law, according to the President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), must break their silence because of the Dharma Sanasad has openly called for the genocide of Muslims. "They said that the Rohingyas in Myanmar were killed and made homeless and that Muslims in India should be dealt with in a similar way," he said.

Owaisi said that Dharam Sansad was held with the approval and full backing of the BJP administration in Uttarakhand and that such things were said there.

He further stated that Dharam Sansad in Raipur would not have been feasible without the cooperation of Chhattisgarh's Congress administration. He said that Ramsunder Das, the Chairman of the Chhattisgarh Gau-Seva Commission and a cabinet minister, was Dharam Sansad's major benefactor.

Ramsunder Das made a series of tweets in response to accusations that he stepped off stage when Sant Kalicharan Maharaj was criticising Mahatma Gandhi.

He cited Kalicharan's comments that the MP, MLA, minister and Prime Minister should all be hardline Hindutvawadis, that if people didn't vote, Islam would take over the nation, and that people should vote in large numbers to elect a Hindutvawadi ruler, regardless of a political party.

"Didn’t Ram Sundar find this statement objectionable? Isn’t this statement condemnable? Congress leader Pramod Dubey, BJP leaders Satchidanand Upasane and Nandkumar Sai were also present in the audience when Kalicharan was delivering this speech. No one broke his silence," wrote Owaisi.

According to Owaisi, discussions on Hindu Rashtra, Muslim massacres, and love jihad took place with the support of a Congress cabinet member. "The FIR has been registered only on the statement of Gandhiji. Does this mean the talk of our carnage is not a matter of concern," he asked.

Bhupesh Baghel, the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, was also targeted by the AIMIM leader. "Baghel ji can stage a dharna in Uttar Pradesh, but what is happening in his own state in the name of religion? Everyone is in this race to see who is the biggest Hindu," he said.