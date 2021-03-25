NCT Bill: The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2021, Executive Powers To L-G and More

National Capital Territory Bill was finally addressed in the Parliament and details regarding it were cleared on Wednesday. This is the issue that disappointed many people. There were protests from the opposition parties.

The Parliament made a decision on Wednesday regarding the pass over of executive powers to the lieutenant governor (L-G) from the Delhi legislative assembly. The voting was done in Rajya Sabha regarding the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 which ended with an 83-45 vote.

From now the government will have to stay in touch with the lieutenant governor (LG). Any decision taken will require the opinion of the L-G. This decision comes after the Bill was given a nod in Lok Sabha a few days ago. After the clearance in Lok Sabha, this matter was taken to Rajya Sabha.

The discussion went on for hours with debates between the ruling and opposition party but finally, it was decided with votes. Among the parties that did not support the bill were Biju Janata Dal, YSR Congress, and Samajwadi Party. They did not take part in the entire discussion and even walked out of the Sabha. Congress party members did not take part in the vote and said that the bill was unlawful. It would have been better if it was revised.

Commenting on the matter, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that this was disappointing. It is indeed a disappointing day in the history of Indian democracy. Aam Aadmi Party member Sanjay Singh said that this was done by the BJP party as a result of their loss. They lost the Delhi assembly elections two times and hence decided on such a bill.

Contrary to what the opposition parties are saying, the centre shared that this decision was done in favour of Delhi’s democracy and rule. This will help in the better functioning of the Delhi government.