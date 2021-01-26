NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Addresses Rally At Azad Maidan, Slams BJP For Neglecting Farmers

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar addressed a farmers rally at Mumbai's Azad Maidan. Around 6,000 farmers gathered at the Mumbai ground for their three day sit-in protest as a symbol of standing in solidarity with the farmers protesting in Delhi.

NCP chief addressed the crowd at Azad Maidan and also lashed out at the central government for neglecting farmers.

"We have seen that for the past 60 days, without bothering about the cold or sun, or rain, these farmers from UP, Haryana, and Punjab have been protesting. The Centre is saying these are Punjab farmers. Is Punjab Pakistan? They are our own,” said Chief Pawar.

The farmers from all over India have been protesting against the three farms laws that were passed by Parliament in September. Along with the ongoing protest, the farmers are also carrying out their tractor rally in Delhi.

Pawar added that the central government did not do much research and did not take the farmers opinions. The laws were passed without much discussion from the farmers. He added that the Modi government did not even consult or involve the opposition parties.

"We (the opposition party) said to send the laws to a select committee where people from all parties are there. But the Central government did not listen and said No discussion. We came up with this and we will pass it without discussion,” alleged Pawar

Pawar further took a dig at the Governor of Maharashtra, B S Koshyari and said that he doesn’t have time to come here (Azad Maidan) and meet you. It was Koshyari’s responsibility. The governor will have time to meet Kangana Ranaut but no time to meet the farmers.

Adding further, Pawar said that, when the farmers gathered in Mumbai needed him (Koshyari), he ran away to Goa.

The NCP chief said that the farmers will not keep quiet until they destroy the laws. The laws that are not in their favor will only leave farmers at the mercy of the corporate.