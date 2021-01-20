Modi's Farmers Scheme PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Don't Lose Rs 2,000 Given by Modi With This ONE Mistake!

The Central Government has brought the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Fund Scheme for farmers with great ambition. The Modi government has come up with a scheme to provide financial assistance to farmers with the aim of increasing their income. Under this scheme, farmers get Rs 6,000 every year.

However, this Rs 6,000 will be deposited directly in the bank accounts of the farmers in three installments rather than all at once. This means that once in 4 months, the farmers get Rs. 2,000 under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme. So far, 11.50 crore farmers have been linked to the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme and 7 installments of money have been deposited in the bank accounts of the farmers.

However, some people have not yet received the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme. This money can be put on hold due to a small mistake. Misrepresentation of the Aadhaar number or bank account number may result in a non-receipt of money.

You can go to the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme website and correct your details. For this, you need to go to https://pmkisan.gov.in/ website. Click on the Farmers Corner. Now an option called Aadhaar Edit appears. Clicking on this will open a new page. Now you can edit your Aadhaar number.

Contact your nearest bank if there are any errors in your bank account. You will receive the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme amount only if the state government verifies your bank account and Aadhaar number otherwise you will not receive it. So, make sure you provide all the right details. The FTO will then be generated after verification by the state government and then you will receive the amount from the center.