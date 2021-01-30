Modi Planning Farmer Genocide Trending On Social Media After Sword Fight in Ghazipur

Jan 30, 2021, 15:54 IST
- Sakshi Post

As the protests in Ghazipur continues, there has been a lot of chaos. On the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi today, the farmers have observed a day long fast. The farmers' protest against the three farm laws is continuing now.

Following the sword fight in Ghazipur, there has been an outrage on social media platforms. ‘Modi Planning Farmer Genocide’ started trending on twitter.  

