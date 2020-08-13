JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Thursday that whatever was the "misunderstanding" in the Congress party, it should be "forgiven and forgotten" for moving forward. Gehlot and Sachin Pilot will come face-to-face at the CM's residence today at 5 pm at the Congress Legislature Party meeting to plan for the special session of the Rajasthan assembly from tomorrow.

"Whatever misunderstanding occurred in the party in the last one month, we need to forgive and forget in the interest of the country, the state, the people and in the interest of democracy," Gehlot said in a tweet.

"We have to put all our energies in this fight to save democracy with the spirit of forgive and forget and move forward," he wrote on Twitter.

After Congress rebel leader Sachin Pilot met Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, there seemed a truce in the Rajasthan political crisis.

Pilot had openly rebelled against Gehlot last month along with 18 other Congress MLAs. He was then sacked as deputy chief minister and the party's Rajasthan chief.

Ahead of the Assembly session beginning Friday, the dissidents MLAs have reached Jaipur following the intervention of the Congress high command on Monday. The MLAs in the Gehlot camp were on Wednesday flown back to Jaipur from Jaisalmer, where they were together at another hotel. They were taken straight from the airport to the Fairmont hotel on the outskirts of the city, where they had stayed before being moved to Jaisalmer.

The MLAs mostly from the Congress and some allies are expected to remain there till the assembly meets on August 14.

Meanwhile, the BJP has announced that it will move a no-confidence motion against the Ashok Gehlot government in the special assembly session starting tomorrow. Vasundhara Raje and other top Rajasthan BJP leaders met earlier today to plan for the session.