MUMBAI/GUWAHATI: Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra’s Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is currently facing a major political crisis after rebel MLA Eknath Shinde and several Shiva Sena MLAs went missing from Mumbai.

This crisis emerged after allegations of cross-voting by some Shiv Sena MLAs in favor of BJP candidates. Now Eknath Shinde, on Wednesday claimed that he had 40 MLAs with him and they were currently put in Guwahati after being shifted out from Surat, Gujarat.

Shinde, who arrived at the Guwahati airport, spoke to reporters for the first time since his decision to rebel against his own party. He said that he had 40 MLAs and an additional 10 MLAs would be joining him soon taking the total to 50.

Shiv Sena has 56 MLAs in Maharashtra legislative assembly which has joined hands with NCP and Congress post 2019 assembly polls and formed a government, breaking its alliance with the BJP.

As per reports from the PTI a Maharashtra Shiv Sena minister, who is among the dissidents on Wednesday said they do not have any complaints against the Sena leadership, but they have been upset with the style of the function of the NCP and Congress and the two ruling alliance partners in the state.

The Shiv Sena MLAs, who have rebelled against the party, plunging the MVA government in Maharashtra into a crisis, arrived in Assam's Guwahati city by a chartered flight on Wednesday. Forty MLAS, 33 dissidents from Shiv Sena and seven independent MLAs, arrive in Guwahati, were taken to a luxury hotel in three buses of the Assam State Transport Corporation.

Meanwhile Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (80) was on Wednesday admitted to a private hospital in south Mumbai after testing Coronavirus positive, an official said.

Also Read: Eknath Shinde, 22 Sena Rebel MLAs Camping in Surat Hotel, Pawar says Sena’s Internal Matter