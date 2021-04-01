Let's Join Hands To Fight BJP: Mamata Didi to KCR

Hyderabad: Trinamool Congress Chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday (today) sent letters to party chiefs of ten non-BJP parties including the YSRCP chief and AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

In her three-page letter, Mamata Banerjee requested the non-BJP party chiefs to unite with her and fight against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre and form an alternative non-BJP Front before 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The letter which was sent a day before West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's assembly constituency Nandigram went to elections. The letter was penned by Mamata Banerjee.

In the letter, Didi urged several non-BJP leaders to get united against the BJP which has intensified political heat as BJP leaders considered the letter as a desperate call to be saved.

In the letter, written on March 28, Mamata wrote that the BJP wanted to make it "impossible for non-BJP parties to exercise their Constitutional rights and freedom". "It wants to dilute the powers of State Governments and downgrade them to mere municipalities. In short, it wants to establish a ONE-PARTY AUTHORITARIAN RULE in India," the letter read.

Mamata Banerjee also cited an example of the recent law enacted by the BJP government at the Centre which gave the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi more powers than the local government.

As Mamata faces a high-stakes poll battle in West Bengal, Banerjee said the time has come for a "united and effective" struggle against the BJP's alleged attacks on democracy and the Constitution, and that opposition leaders should try to present a "credible alternative" to the people of the country.

These letters were also sent to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, DMK’s Stalin, and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, BJD chief Naveen Patnaik, Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav, RJD’s Tejaswi Yadav, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, and CPIML’s Dipankar Bhattacharya.

Mamata's call, however, drew mixed reactions within the Opposition, with the Congress choosing to stay silent over the matter. However, regional parties like RJD, NCP, AAP, and SP have extended their full support to Didi. It would be interesting to know if Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao heeds to her request or not in the coming days.