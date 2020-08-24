NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday hit out at Rahul Gandhi over his alleged reported remarks that the leaders who have written to Sonia Gandhi for organisational overhaul were "colluding with the BJP".

Sibal said that he has never made a statement in favour of the saffron party on any issue in the last 30 years.

Sibal tweeted, "Rahul says ''we are colluding with BJP''. Succeeded in Rajasthan High Court defending the Congress Party. Defending party in Manipur to bring down BJP government."

"Last 30 years have never made a statement in favour of BJP on any issue. Yet ''we are colluding with the BJP''!" he added.

Sibal is among the 23 party leaders who have written to Sonia Gandhi seeking a "full-time" leadership that is active in the field and "visible" in party offices, dissolution of powers to state units and revamping the Congress Working Committee (CWC) in line with the party constitution, among other changes. Other leaders include Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Manish Tewari, Raj Babbar, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kapil Sibal, Milind Deora, Prithviraj Chavan and Arvinder Singh Lovely.

Interestingly, three of leaders - Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma and Mukul Wasnik - are the part of the same CWC.

According to media reports, as the CWC meeting is underway and it was reported that Rahul Gandhi had lashed out at the leaders who had written to Sonia Gandhi.

Replying to his tweet, Congress spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala said that Rahul Gandhi has not said a word of this nature and asked not to be misled by false discourse or misinformation.

"Sh. Rahul Gandhi hasn’t said a word of this nature nor alluded to it. Pl don’t be mislead by false media discourse or misinformation being spread.

"But yes, we all need to work together in fighting the draconian Modi rule rather then fighting & hurting each other & the Congress (sic)," Surjewala said retweeting Sibal's tweet with a comment.